New project aims to support creative young women

Young female singers, storytellers, and poets from Gqeberha’s northern areas and Kariega now have the chance to sharpen their skills over six months through a project by Zazzo Entertainment’s A Coloured-In Girl writing project.



Funded by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the project is the brainchild of Gqeberha-born singer, songwriter and owner of the Pretoria company, Mariloe Booysen...