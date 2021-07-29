New project aims to support creative young women
Young female singers, storytellers, and poets from Gqeberha’s northern areas and Kariega now have the chance to sharpen their skills over six months through a project by Zazzo Entertainment’s A Coloured-In Girl writing project.
Funded by the Mandela Bay Development Agency, the project is the brainchild of Gqeberha-born singer, songwriter and owner of the Pretoria company, Mariloe Booysen...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.