Milongani tender at centre of Hawks arrests
The arrests on Thursday of four former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal officers and three company directors is related to the alleged irregular awarding of a tender to the service provider Milongani Eco Consulting CC.
In 2014, the Public Health Directorate within the Bay municipality had awarded the R26m tender to Milongani to do an environmental impact assessment...
FREE TO READ | Just register if you’re new, or sign in.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.