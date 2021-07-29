Business takes on water as Nelson Mandela Bay ports scramble
Cyberattack hits manufacturing and exports, with Transnet resorting to pen and paper
Text messages and notebooks — the recent cyberattack on Transnet has taken Nelson Mandela Bay’s two ports back to the dark ages.
As any return to normalcy remains days away, some freight companies have been brought to their knees while the agricultural and automotive sectors are scrambling...
