Business takes on water as Nelson Mandela Bay ports scramble

Cyberattack hits manufacturing and exports, with Transnet resorting to pen and paper

By Michael Kimberley, Riaan Marais and Nomazima Nkosi - 29 July 2021

Text messages and notebooks — the recent cyberattack on Transnet has taken Nelson Mandela Bay’s two ports back to the dark ages.

As any return to normalcy remains days away, some freight companies have been brought to their knees while  the agricultural and automotive sectors are scrambling...

