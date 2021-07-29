Banks estimate R20m lost to looters as they count cost of replacing ATMs

SA banks said on Thursday that replacing 1,400 automated teller machines (ATMs) vandalised and looted during recent violent unrest could take about two months.

As much as R20m could have been taken, “however that is a rough estimate”, according to Bongiwe Kunene, MD of the Banking Association South Africa.

Days of riots and looting earlier this month left more than 300 people dead and damaged thousands of businesses, including 269 bank branches.

Banks are still assessing the extent of the damage and developing recovery plans, with the average replacement cost of an ATM estimated at R385,000, Kunene told a media briefing.

“We haven't been able to add up the exact numbers of how much was in the ATMs that were looted. What we do know is we're working with estimates which are close to R20m, however that is a rough estimate,” Kunene said.

She added that despite the disruption to cashpoints, there is no shortage of cash in the affected areas.

To assist social grant recipients who live in areas where banking services are now unavailable, customers will be able to use any ATM, including those not operated by their own bank, without incurring additional charges, from Aug. 1 to Sept. 30, Kunene said.

Rioting broke out on July 9 after former president Jacob Zuma handed himself in to start a 15-month jail term for contempt of court.

Reuters