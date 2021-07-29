Andile Lungisa calls charges a witch hunt after court appearance

Former Nelson Mandela Bay ANC councillor Andile Lungisa labelled the criminal charges against him a “witch hunt”.

This, after his brief appearance in the Motherwell Magistrate’s Court on Thursday morning.

Lungisa was arrested last week for contravening alert level 4 of the Disaster Management Act related to gatherings.

The charges relate to a march he led in Motherwell earlier in July to hand over a petition against former president Jacob Zuma’s incarceration for contempt of court.

According to the charge sheet, Lungisa allegedly illegally convened a gathering of more than 30 people on July 2 at Addo Road and Malinge Street in Motherwell.

National Prosecuting Authority regional spokesperson Anelisa Ngcakani said the gathering was allegedly politically motivated.

On Thursday, the case was postponed to October 26 for trial.

Defence attorney Alwyn Griebenow said he had perused the docket, consulted with Lungisa, and they were now ready for trial.

Outside the court, Lungisa said: “This is nothing more than a witch hunt.

“They [the state] are targeting me, but they don’t have anything.

“They themselves don’t know what to charge me with, so they came at me with these Covid-19 charges.”

Before and during his appearance in court, the road in front of the court was cordoned off, and there was a heavy police presence outside the building.

Roads were reopened shortly after Lungisa left.

“There is no evidence against me.

“They have a video, but they will see people greeting me and they will see that I came alone.”

He said the video also showed two police officers on the scene with him, and if he had violated any regulations they would have arrested him there.

He said the charges against him were “concocted as part of the national agenda”.

“This is purely a state agenda of harassing those that hold different views on the political matters in SA.”

Lungisa, who is out on warning on condition he not interfere with the investigation or communicate with state witnesses, said he was confident he would be acquitted.

Lungisa was suspended from the ANC for 18 months following his conviction and incarceration for assault with intent to cause grievous bodily harm after hitting DA councillor Rano Kayser over the head with a glass water jug during a heated council meeting in October 2016.

He is now in the process of appealing against the party’s decision.

Lungisa spent just two months behind bars for the assault, but was r ordered later to pay Kayser more than R800,000 in damages.

