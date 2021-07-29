Algoa Park police station temporarily closed for decontamination

The Algoa Park police station was temporarily closed on Thursday after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Community Service Centre was still operational at the back of the station and the affected sections of the precinct would be decontaminated before the station was fully reopened.

The Algoa Park police can be contacted on 041-409-1023 or 082-303-1023.

For emergencies, the station commander can be reached on 082-779-7113.