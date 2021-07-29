News

Algoa Park police station temporarily closed for decontamination

By Riaan Marais - 29 July 2021
An officer at the Algoa Park police station has tested positive for Covid-19, leading to the temporary closure of the station. However, the community service centre at the back of the premises is still operational
The Algoa Park police station was temporarily closed on Thursday after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

Police spokesperson Colonel Priscilla Naidu said the Community Service Centre was still operational at the back of the station and the affected sections of the precinct would be decontaminated before the station was fully reopened.

The Algoa Park police can be contacted on 041-409-1023 or 082-303-1023.

For emergencies, the station commander can be reached on 082-779-7113.

