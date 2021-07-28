Stedin College to welcome pupils for 2022 academic year

Construction of first phase of private school in Walmer set for completion in December

Heading along Victoria Drive, it is hard to miss the construction taking place and foundations being laid for new buildings.



While the shell of one such structure might be cold and lifeless for the moment, it will soon house hundreds of warm bodies and eager minds once completed in time for the start of the 2022 academic year on January 12...