State opposes former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu's bail bid
Former Ukhozi FM DJ Ngizwe Mchunu appeared in the Randburg magistrate's court on Wednesday morning to apply for bail in his incitement case.
A small group of his supporters assembled inside the court grounds to show support and demand that he be released on bail. A heavy police contingent with several armoured vehicles was stationed outside the court and on the court grounds to monitor the group, numbering about 30 people.
Mchunu is one of a number of suspects to appear in court in Gauteng regarding the violent unrest that broke out in the province and in KwaZulu-Natal after the imprisonment of former president Jacob Zuma on July 7.
One of the people who came to support Mchunu was Vukani Ndlela, a maskandi artist from Mtubatuba in KwaZulu-Natal.
He said it was important that he was present outside court to show support for Mchunu, who he said was a leader of maskandi music.
Ndlela said Mchunu lent support to this music and he must be released on bail.
“When a call was made that we must be present in court, I heeded the call. I thought it was important to come and support our brother. Now that he is trouble, it is important that we show support,” Ndlela said.
He said Mchunu supported maskandi music and supported upcoming recording artists in his now defunct online radio station.
Mchunu made a brief appearance in court last week to face a charge of incitement to commit public violence. He was remanded in custody until Wednesday for a formal bail application.
National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mthunzi Mhaga said last week that Mchunu allegedly made utterances during a press conference in Johannesburg that amounted to incitement to commit public violence.
Mchunu, a staunch Zuma supporter, left police headquarters in Durban in handcuffs last Monday and was transported to Johannesburg to face charges.
The state on Wednesday opposed Mchunu's bail bid. It said Mchunu was a flight risk and there was a risk he would not attend trial if released on bail.
The state said Mchunu evaded the police five times before he handed himself over.
TimesLIVE