Police laud St Francis mob justice sentences

The acting Sarah Baartman district police commissioner has welcomed last week’s sentencing of five people for a mob justice attack in St Francis Bay.

They were sentenced to between five and 20 years’ imprisonment for their role in the death of Thembalethu Mgebisa, 40, in March.

Brig John LeBok said the sentences would act as a deterrent to any other community members “who act in such a lawless manner”.

“Irrespective of how angry a person or community are, the law cannot be taken into their own hands and any act of a criminal nature, either seen or perceived, must be reported to the police,” LeBok said.

Mgebisa was killed in a revenge attack after he was accused of murdering his girlfriend’s other boyfriend, Anga Tyali, 32.

Malibongwe Manyosi ,23, Sanele Ngxikini, 28, Avuyile Nqolwana, 25, and Selfina Zitebe, 37, were sentenced to five years’ direct imprisonment for the assault with intent to do grievous bodily harm for their involvement in Mgebisa’s death.

Their co-accused, Anele Manyamfu, 42, was sentenced to 20 years for murder.

All five pleaded guilty to the charges.

