Motherwell police nab suspected robber, recover firearm

More arrests could follow as Motherwell police believe they have cracked the case on a series of recent house robberies after detaining one suspect and recovering stolen goods on Tuesday.

Collaboration between the station’s Serious Violent Crimes Unit and a special Task Team led to them to a residence in Mlele Street, NU6 where a 21-year-old suspect was arrested.

“Members obtained a search warrant and during their search a 9mm Norinco pistol was found inside a cement brick. Members also confiscated three plasma TVs, cash, fifteen cellphones and clothing,” police spokesperson Capt Gerda Swart said.

According to their information, officers believe some of the clothes found were used during the commission of at least one house robbery in the area, positively linking the arrested suspect to a case from earlier this month.

Officers also recovered a bullet proof vest at the scene.

Swart said the investigation is ongoing and investigating officers believe further arrests are imminent. In the meantime the firearm recovered will be sent for ballistic testing and attempts will be made to trace its origin.

The 21-year-old suspect is expected to appear in the Motherwell magistrate's court on Thursday.

