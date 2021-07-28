Moregrove Primary teacher’s illustrious journey comes to an end

Denita Langford hailed for going beyond anyone’s expectations

PREMIUM

For almost four decades, Denita Langford’s passion for education has seen her leave home at the crack of dawn and travel more than 100km each day to Moregrove Primary School.



Having started at the school shortly after completing her degree, Langford has spent the last 36 years enriching the curious minds of foundation phase pupils that filled her classroom...