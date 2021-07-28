Eastern Cape eyes herd immunity by March

Health department aims to inoculate 4.5-million people, with a target of vaccinating 50,000 a day

The Eastern Cape health department has given itself until March to vaccinate 4.5-million people and achieve herd immunity.



The vaccination programme has encountered hurdles since it was rolled out in February, including a global shortage of vaccines and the halting of the vaccination of people aged 35 to 49 — pushing it to next week...