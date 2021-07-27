Sizwe Kupelo tears into supervisor in letter to public protector

Claims of fraud, maladministration and nepotism surface as rift between health spokesperson and communications director boils over

Eastern Cape health spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo has placed his immediate supervisor, Siyanda Manana, at the centre of several fraud, maladministration and nepotism allegations, and has asked the public protector to investigate.



Kupelo lifted the lid on the alleged wrongdoing in a more than 2,000-word letter sent to public protector Busisiwe Mkhwebane’s office on Tuesday...