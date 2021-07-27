Roland Williams’s appeal against effective sentence postponed to March

Convicted fraudster and former Nelson Mandela Bay municipal communications director Roland Williams will have more time outside of a prison cell now that his court appeal has been postponed to 2022.

A Commercial Crimes Court magistrate handed Williams a four-year suspended sentence in 2018 when he pleaded guilty to defrauding Santam out of R96,000 in a falsified accident claim.

When Williams failed to pay Santam back on time, the suspended sentence came into effect in January.

He spent two months behind bars before he was granted bail, pending the outcome of his appeal against the effective sentence.

One of the reasons for the postponement of Williams’s appeal is the recent death of advocate Terry Price SC.

Price had been briefed on the case by Williams’s attorney, Danie Gouws, before he contracted Covid-19 and was admitted to hospital.

Another reason is the court rolls for the remainder of 2021 are full.

After Williams’s suspended sentence came into effect, he paid back all the money owed to Santam, stating that some payments had been late for reasons beyond his control.

During his bail application, Williams said his family had suffered financially during his incarceration and had survived on handouts.

He further reminded the court of his serious heart condition.

His appeal will be heard in the high court in Makhanda on March 23.

