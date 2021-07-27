Nelson Mandela Bay’s baby whale needs a prize-winning name

It is a big mammal and an even bigger occasion, but there is also the small matter of a name.



Algoa Bay boat-based whale watching permit co-holder Raggy Charters has called on Herald readers to suggest a name for the first southern right whale to be born in Algoa Bay in 2021 — and has offered a prize for the best one...