Nelson Mandela Bay’s baby whale needs a prize-winning name
It is a big mammal and an even bigger occasion, but there is also the small matter of a name.
Algoa Bay boat-based whale watching permit co-holder Raggy Charters has called on Herald readers to suggest a name for the first southern right whale to be born in Algoa Bay in 2021 — and has offered a prize for the best one...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.