Nelson Mandela Bay still facing water crisis despite recent rains
Despite the heavy rains over Nelson Mandela Bay, the metro is still facing a water crisis as the region remains gripped by the worst drought in recent history.
Subsequently, there have been projections that KwaNobuhle would run out of water by the beginning of August, affecting key industrial and commercial areas in Kariega...
