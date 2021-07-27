Looted blue sofa found! Reward for missing piece after 'extremely rough treatment'

The couch, which is priced from R67,999, was the subject of a meme when it was photographed in an informal settlement hours after it had been stolen from the Springfield warehouse during unrest which swept through Durban.

Leather Gallery made the appeal for information on the whereabouts of its “beloved” sofa which was “now stranded in the cold” on Instagram a week ago.

Social media users immediately responded, with many giving the exact location.

“We were inundated with reports of the location of our blue San Pablo sofa that was looted from our Springfield showroom, down to an almost exact location in Quarry Road. However, when we attempted to go to the scene to investigate further, we found that the sofa was no longer there.

“We were informed yesterday that our couch had been repossessed by the SA Police Service and was being held at a secure facility with other looted goods that they had reclaimed.

“We have since been in contact with the SAPS to arrange to have our beloved San Pablo leather corner couch rightfully returned to us, and we eagerly await the much-anticipated reunion,” Parry said.