Ex-EFF councillor Zilindile Vena acquitted of rape
The rape charge against former EFF Nelson Mandela Bay councillor Zilindile Vena was dismissed by a Gqeberha magistrate on Tuesday.
Vena said he was happy that “justice had been served”...
