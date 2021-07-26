Thumbs-up for NMU vaccination site

The well-run public vaccination site at Nelson Mandela University (NMU) has become the go-to for residents and essential workers from the metro’s police, fire, and traffic departments.

More than 4,813 people have received their vaccination at its two sites, one for staff members and the public, and the other dedicated to its students who are registered on the national Electronic Vaccination Data System.

The university’s professional nursing staff have been administering the jabs since June 14.

The rollout started with the over-60s, followed by the over-50 age group. Presently the 35-49 group is leading the charge.

To provide a smooth Covid-19 compliant vaccination process, NMU is consistently adapting its processes, including a system to counter bad weather, which was put to the test last week during the heavy downpours in the city.

When it rains, members of the public remain in their cars until they can be accommodated under cover before receiving their jabs.

Metro police chief Yolanda Faro and mayor Nqaba Bhanga were among those who braved the cold and wet weather to get their jabs at NMU on Thursday.

NMU, and all other vaccination sites across the Bay, have switched to administering the Johnson & Johnson vaccine to all first-timers.

This was due to a national shortage of the two-shot Pfizer vaccine.

Those who are due to receive their second shot of the Pfizer vaccine will still be able to do so, as it has been reserved for that purpose.

There is a 42-day window period to get the second dose.

In a statement, the Eastern Cape health department said it had breached the one-million vaccination registration milestone.

The cumulative number of vaccinations administered as of July 20 was 773,728.

Of the 1,010,729 people who had been registered, 504,981 were from the 60 and older population.

Provincially, the 35-49-year-olds account for 211,812 registrations, and the 50-59 population stood at 202,906.

The Eastern Cape’s target is to inoculate 4.5-million people.

