Tears, fears, relief as schools reopen

Safety paramount as teachers buckle down for final push to end of year

Thousands of Eastern Cape teachers and pupils return to school on Monday — an event preceded by tears, fears and huge sighs of relief.



As pupils prepared — many somewhat reluctantly — to don their school uniforms again after a three-week-long holiday, basic education minister Angie Motshekga said the department was ready to go...