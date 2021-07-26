Some relief as SA to ease from cold to 'cool' this week

As SA battles to recover from last week’s record low temperatures, the SA Weather Service says another cold front is set to move in over the Western Cape from tomorrow, bringing rain.

However, forecaster Lehlohonolo Thobela says the freezing conditions should start to ease a bit from Wednesday – though there is no sign yet of warm weather arriving.

He said last Thursday was the coldest day the country has experienced so far this year, with some areas seeing temperatures well below -10°C.

Fine conditions will prevail across the country from Friday.

“Gauteng will see a slight improvement in terms of temperature from about Wednesday, when we will move from cold to cool, although it will still be cold on the weekend,” he said.

“Cool” weather is defined as days on which the maximum temperature reaches between 18 and 24°C, with the minimum being between 6 and 10°C.