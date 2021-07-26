News

New-look William Moffett Expressway bridge to be unveiled

By Riaan Marais - 26 July 2021
Refurbishments to the William Moffett Expressway bridge have been completed and its new look will be unveiled on Tuesday
BRIDGE WITH A MESSAGE: Refurbishments to the William Moffett Expressway bridge have been completed and its new look will be unveiled on Tuesday
Image: Supplied

The William Moffett Expressway bridge has received a much-needed facelift which will  be unveiled on Tuesday, with the upgrades aimed at improving its use as well as raising awareness of several issues.

The colourful refurbishments came at a cost of R1.2m, but the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality believes the upgrade to one of the city’s developing business and residential hubs was worth it.  

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is hard at work to improve road infrastructure to support the growing economy,” municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said.

“The refurbishment of the William Moffett Expressway bridge is confirmation of this commitment.”

The bridge, which spans the Baakens Valley, will now be able to better accommodate traffic while stretches of the old metal railing on either side of the bridge were replaced by multicoloured polyfibre railings.

Green and blue railings represent environmental awareness and water conservation, while the red and pink railings draw attention to HIV/Aids and cancer, according to the municipality.

The orange railings represent world hunger awareness and the yellow railings promote road safety.

The grey railings raised awareness of the battle against the global Covid-19 pandemic, the municipality said.

HeraldLIVE

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read