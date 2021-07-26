New-look William Moffett Expressway bridge to be unveiled

The William Moffett Expressway bridge has received a much-needed facelift which will be unveiled on Tuesday, with the upgrades aimed at improving its use as well as raising awareness of several issues.

The colourful refurbishments came at a cost of R1.2m, but the Nelson Mandela Bay municipality believes the upgrade to one of the city’s developing business and residential hubs was worth it.

“The Nelson Mandela Bay municipality is hard at work to improve road infrastructure to support the growing economy,” municipal spokesperson Mthubanzi Mniki said.

“The refurbishment of the William Moffett Expressway bridge is confirmation of this commitment.”

The bridge, which spans the Baakens Valley, will now be able to better accommodate traffic while stretches of the old metal railing on either side of the bridge were replaced by multicoloured polyfibre railings.

Green and blue railings represent environmental awareness and water conservation, while the red and pink railings draw attention to HIV/Aids and cancer, according to the municipality.

The orange railings represent world hunger awareness and the yellow railings promote road safety.

The grey railings raised awareness of the battle against the global Covid-19 pandemic, the municipality said.

HeraldLIVE