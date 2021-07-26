Metro’s petrol card abuse exposed

Old-fashioned recording system sees nearly R20,000 stolen by thieves in Bay and Mthatha

PREMIUM

From Gqeberha to Mthatha — petrol cards meant for Bay municipal vehicles are allegedly being misused.



According to an internal audit, the cards are being illegally swiped for thousands of rand as the municipality still uses a pen and paper system to record transactions, rather than an electronic one...