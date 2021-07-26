Kabega Park SAPS closed temporarily

The Kabega Park police station will be temporarily closed for decontamination after an officer tested positive for Covid-19.

In the meantime the community service centre will be operating from the satellite station at Seaview, and can be contacted at 082 442 1282.

Some services will also be operating from the SAPS Information Desk at the Baywest Shopping Centre between 6am and 6pm, while SAPS Kabega Park Management will also be operating from shopping centre.

The police station is expected to reopen on Tuesday evening.

Members of the public who need to contact a specific department within the police station consult the list below:

Station Commander Colonel TR Nomdoe - 082 303 0504

Detective Service Lieutenant Colonel RB Kriel - 082 442 1303

Visible Policing Lieutenant Colonel ZD Bodlani - 082 301 1683

Support Service Lieutenant Colonel D Hattingh - 079 899 9031

Station Operational Command Centre - 082 442 1282

