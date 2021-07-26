Jeffreys Bay taxi owner gunned down

Jeffreys Bay police are investigating a case of murder after the body of a 42-year-old taxi owner was found in Oceanview on Saturday night.

Officers were called to the scene in Mandela Street around 7:30pm where they found the body of Vusi Ndzama with multiple gunshot wounds. The motive for the killing, and circumstances around the incident are still unclear.

Acting police commissioner for the Sarah Baartman District, Brigadier John Lebok, condemned the shooting and appealed to the community to assist the police with information related to the incident or the suspect involved.

Anyone who can assist the police is urged contact the detective investigating the case on 082 697 5914, or their nearest police station.

All information will be treated as confidential.

HeraldLIVE