Aspen’s first batch of J&J Covid-19 vaccine ready

The first batch of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine, manufactured in Nelson Mandela Bay, is ready to be rolled out.

Aspen Pharmacare announced that the first supply of the vaccine manufactured at its Gqberha facility will be released on Monday, for distribution throughout SA .

The distribution of the vaccines will be done in line with the various arrangements between Johnson & Johnson, the National Department of Health and other stakeholders.

Aspen, in a statement, described it as a significant landmark for the country and continent as this batch of vaccines are the first to be produced in Africa, by an African manufacturer, for Africa patients.

Supplies of the vaccine will also be distributed to offshore markets, including Europe.

“Aspen is proud of the role we are playing in producing vaccines for distribution in South Africa, across Africa and the world.

“Our ability to produce these vaccines on behalf of Johnson & Johnson builds on our strategic vision of delivering high quality, affordable medicines that improve health outcomes for patients in our own country, continent and around the world,” Aspen Group CEO Stephen Saad said.

“Supply for Africa and South Africa is particularly rewarding, given the current global inequality in accessing vaccines. This represents a big step forward in ensuring that Africa can address its healthcare priorities.

“The manufacture of the Johnson & Johnson Covid-19 vaccine builds on the global contributions we have already made in fighting the Covid-19 pandemic with both our anaesthetics portfolio and dexamethasone supply.”

HeraldLIVE