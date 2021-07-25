Soldier arrested in connection with Oudtshoorn cash-in-transit heist
A soldier has been arrested for his alleged involvement in a cash-in-transit robbery in Oudtshoorn on Monday, after a uniform was found in one of the vehicles used to carry out the botched plan.
Last week, three men, all George residents, were arrested by members of the Hawks just minutes after the heist...
