SA records 9,700 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours: NICD

The new infections mean that there have been 2,377,823 cases recorded to date.

The NICD also confirmed that, as per health department figures, there were 287 new Covid-19 fatalities recorded in the past day. This means that 69,775 people have died of coronavirus-related complications in SA to date.

There were also 366 hospital admissions in the past 24 hours, meaning that 16,539 people are now being treated in the country's health facilities.

TimesLIVE