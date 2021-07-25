Rasta community drum to sounds of own beat

The rain and cold weather did not stall the celebrations of Haile Selassie Earth Day in Judah Square, Knysna, at the weekend.



Though the seven-day festival was reduced to just a day, the Rastafarian community spent the weekend singing, drumming and chanting worships at the Nyabinghi to Selassie, with guests coming from as far as Jamaica to join the festivities...