Officials force closure of popular Knysna produce market

A tense stand-off between the founders of a popular Garden Route produce market and Knysna disaster management officials led to the market’s closure at the weekend, with the founders threatening legal action against the municipality.



The Wild Oats Community Farmers’ Market was closed down on Saturday morning as the municipality claimed it was in violation of the Disaster Management Act, which prohibits the operation of a flea market under Covid-19 level-4 lockdown regulations...