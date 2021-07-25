Look out, here come Bentley and Mufasa!

A four-legged K9 team was quick to react and secure the arrest of two suspects when their human partners could not immediately access dense bush on Saturday afternoon.

At about 4pm, police K9 members responded to information that suspects were allegedly digging up cables behind the cemetery in Humewood, Gqeberha.

Due to the denseness of the bush, patrol dogs Bentley and Mufasa were released to track the unknown number of suspects.

Bentley apprehended the first suspect, who was still in a trench busy digging, and Mufasa apprehended a second suspect.

Digging tools were confiscated.

The men, aged 57 and 58, were arrested on charges under the Criminal Matters Amendment Act 2015 for allegedly tampering, damaging and destroying essential infrastructure.

They are expected to appear in the magistrate's court in Gqeberha on Monday.

