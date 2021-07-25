Drugs, alcohol, seized in Cradock

Cradock police arrested several suspects at the weekend in connection with a range of offences during “Operation Vhuthu Hawe”.

Two people were arrested for allegedly being in possession of tik, and two others for Mandrax.

Tik straws and 36 Mandrax tablets with a combined street value of R3,000 were confiscated.

The accused were arrested at the taxi rank in Cradock after a tip-off from an anonymous source.

J534 fines were also issued for the failure to wear masks, and for the transportation of illegal alcohol.

The suspects are due to appear in court soon.