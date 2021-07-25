Apple Express CEO loses battle with Covid-19

Know as ‘The Train Lady’, Nerina Skuy made her mark in a variety of fields

The woman who never took no for an answer, never gave up, and broke one glass ceiling after another.



While many will remember Nerina Skuy as “The Train Lady” for her efforts to get the historic Apple Express back on track, her family and close friends will remember her as the selfless stalwart who never backed down...