Second chance for 33,539 teachers who would be out of work because of Covid-19

The basic education department has spent R2.4bn to save teachers' jobs during the Covid-19 pandemic.

This was revealed by basic education minister Angie Motshekga at a briefing on Saturday about schools' readiness to reopen once they get the go-ahead from President Cyril Ramaphosa.

Motshekga said the department had saved 33,539 posts so far by allocating money to provincial education departments for teachers employed and paid by governing bodies.

She said schools were under enormous pressure because many parents were unable to pay fees as a result of Covid-19 and lockdown-related economic pressure.