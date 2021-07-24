News

Protesters against Covid-19 restrictions clash with police in Paris

By Reuters - 24 July 2021
A protester holds a placard reading "Health pass first step to hell..." during a demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Paris, France, July 24, 2021.
A protester holds a placard reading "Health pass first step to hell..." during a demonstration called by the "yellow vest" (gilets jaunes) movement against France's restrictions to fight the coronavirus disease (Covid-19) outbreak in Paris, France, July 24, 2021.
Image: REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Anti-vaccination protesters and other demonstrators against Covid-19 restrictions in France clashed with the police in central Paris on Saturday, leading anti-riot forces to use teargas, BTM Television reported.

Beyond Paris, protests were expected to take place in cities such as Marseille, Montpellier, Nantes and Toulouse as French lawmakers are due to vote this weekend on a bill drafted by the government aimed at setting up a health pass and mandatory vaccination for health workers.

subscribe

Latest Videos

Ramaphosa: ‘Looting was an insurrection attempt’
WATCH | That council 'water jug' brawl

Most Read