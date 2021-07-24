Please lift ban: Travel and alcohol are our livelihood, says tourism business council

The Tourism Business Council of SA (TBCSA) has called on the government to lift the alcohol sales ban and restrictions on Gauteng travel.

Its call preceded President Cyril Ramaphosa's “family meeting” on Sunday, when he will either have to ease or extend the level 4 lockdown imposed four weeks ago.

In a statement on Friday, the TBCSA said the travel, tourism and hospitality sector had seen major financial losses in the last month, and it was concerned these would lead to job losses.

The council said major hotel groups have closed all or some of their properties due to the restrictions.

“Airlines have grounded their fleets, B&Bs are closed, some branches of car rental companies are closed, and entrepreneurs in township and rural tourism are on their knees,” it said.

“Continuation of current restrictions will result in major job losses and increase the unemployment rate.”