Where to see the snow this weekend

This week, SA was hit with one of the coldest days in recent history, which came with snow, wind and rain.

And while many opted to stay warm indoors, others seized the opportunity to play in the snow.

While the clouds are expected to clear around Nelson Mandela Bay at the weekend, there are still snow spots in the Eastern and Western Cape for families to experience one of the wonders of winter.

On Thursday, the SA Weather Service confirmed that several towns — including the Baviaanns area, Willowmore, Graaff-Reinet, Cradock, Barkly East, Dordrecht, Molteno, Jamestown, Khowa, Kareedow, Hogsback, Winterberg and Komani — were all covered in snow.

Meanwhile, EC provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said at least four roads had been closed on Thursday as a result.

These were the N6 at Penhoek Pass between Jamestown and Komani, the N9 at Lootsberg Pass between Graaff-Reinet and Middelburg and the R61 at Wappardsberg Pass near Cradock, towards Graaff-Reinet.

Gumtree brand marketing manager Esttell Nagel has since compiled a list of towns and accommodation that could possible be hit by more snow this weekend.

“Many of the cutest, quirkiest destinations our country has to offer don’t list on the big accommodation platforms, and they’re often best-kept secrets that are shared by word of mouth between friends who travel the country’s most interesting nooks and crannies,” Nagel said.

She said among these towns were Worcerster, Hogsback, Wolsely, Nieu Bethesda and Cradock.

Nagel said Wykeham Lodge was a wonderful spot in Worcester.

“Wykeham Lodge welcomes you to stay over in a traditional thatched 1835 home with lots of charm and warmth of bygone years.

“Situated in the beautiful Breede River Valley surrounded by mountains, it’s the perfect spot to experience the snow this weekend,” she said.

In Hogsback she suggested the Southern Cross Cottage.

“Southern Cross self-catering cottage, situated in the heart of the quaint village of Hogsback and within walking distance from the waterfalls is the perfect spot for the outdoorsy type,” she said.

She also described the Riverstone Luxury Country House in Wolseley as a slice of heaven.

The self-catering house can accommodate up to nine guests in its four bedrooms and features an open-plan kitchen with a breakfast bar, a dining area and a large lounge leading onto an undercover patio with outdoor furniture and a braai area.

She said the Lowlands Country House in Nieu Bethesda was a perfect Karoo farm-style hospitality spot.

“Accommodation comprises two houses; one on a self-catering basis and the other offers meals on request.

“Once you have had your snowball fights, other activities available include river rafting, canoeing, bird watching, hiking, mountain climbing, general farm activities and visits to nearby Cradock, Middleburg, Graaff- Reinet, and the Mountain Zebra National Park.

HeraldLIVE