Perlemoen accused, 51, gets R5,000 bail
A 51-year-old Gqeberha man arrested this week and charged with the illegal possession of perlemoen was granted R5,000 bail in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday.
Ryno Swanepoel of Ben Kamma was arrested on July 19 following a tipoff to police about a vehicle in the Deal Party area near the coastline...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.