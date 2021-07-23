News

Perlemoen accused, 51, gets R5,000 bail

PREMIUM
Devon Koen Court reporter 23 July 2021

A 51-year-old Gqeberha man arrested this week and charged with the illegal possession of perlemoen was granted R5,000 bail in the city’s magistrate’s court on Thursday.

Ryno Swanepoel of Ben Kamma was arrested on July 19 following a tipoff to police about a vehicle in the Deal Party area near the coastline...

