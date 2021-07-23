Nelson Mandela Bay seamstress opens first shop in Cape Town
After Nelson Mandela Bay seamstress Nombuyiselo Zinco, 46, designed former isiXhosa news broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom’s dress for her final show in April, she received so many orders that she had to make her dream of having a showroom a reality.
Zinco, owner of Nombuyi Designs, opened her first store in Cape Town in June...
This article is reserved for HeraldLIVE subscribers.
A subscription gives you full digital access to all our content.
Already subscribed? Simply sign in below.
Already registered on DispatchLIVE, BusinessLIVE, TimesLIVE or SowetanLIVE? Sign in with the same details.
Questions or problems? Email helpdesk@heraldlive.co.za or call 0860 52 52 00.