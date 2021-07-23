Nelson Mandela Bay seamstress opens first shop in Cape Town

PREMIUM

After Nelson Mandela Bay seamstress Nombuyiselo Zinco, 46, designed former isiXhosa news broadcaster Noxolo Grootboom’s dress for her final show in April, she received so many orders that she had to make her dream of having a showroom a reality.



Zinco, owner of Nombuyi Designs, opened her first store in Cape Town in June...