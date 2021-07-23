Good overnight rain in Nelson Mandela Bay and catchment areas
Widespread showers across the Eastern Cape, including in the catchment areas for Nelson Mandela Bay’s main supply dams, have painted an encouraging picture for the drought-stricken metro.
Rainfall in the Kareedouw region, which forms part of the Churchill dam’s catchment area, measured more than 30mm overnight...
