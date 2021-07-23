Flooding havoc in parts of Bay, but falls not enough to ease drought crisis

It was the kind of day that can restore hope.

For the first time in months, Nelson Mandela Bay and surrounds on Thursday experienced rain of the sort needed to counter the devastating drought gripping the region.

However, while heavy rain did fall in the metro’s western catchment, it was not nearly enough to alleviate concerns over the water crisis, according to SA Weather Service spokesperson Garth Sampson.

“We can hope for our dams to rise a couple of percent but this is still not going to allay our water crisis,” he said.

“Our consumption is still way too high so my message is continue to use water sparingly.”

By the early afternoon, the deluge had not yet spread to water-starved citrus orchards in the Sundays and Gamtoos valleys but farmers were hoping for the best.

Sampson said that, overnight, 39.4mm of rain was recorded at the Chief Dawid Stuurman International Airport.

The Van Stadens Wild Flower Reserve received 23.8mm while, in the western catchment, 17.2mm fell at Joubertina, 32mm at Kareedouw and 3.8mm at Patensie.

In other rainfall in the western region of the Eastern Cape and the Garden Route, 23mm fell overnight at Cape St Francis, 11.2mm at Port Alfred and 56.6mm at Plettenberg Bay.

No further figures were available by midafternoon on Thursday for the key rainfall at Kareedouw, which indicates how much the Kouga Dam could rise.

But several other figures had arrived — including an extra 22mm at the airport, raising that figure to 59.8mm, and 10mm at Patensie, boosting the figure to 13.8mm.

There was also an extra 3mm at Joubertina, bringing it to 20.2mm in total.

Icy temperatures gripped many parts of the Eastern Cape, with snow turning Hogsback into a winter wonderland.

On Thursday night, Jansenville stock owners were braced to bring in their animals from the cold to prevent fatalities.

The heavy rains were even felt on the offshore islands of Algoa Bay, where scores of penguin chicks were rescued as icy floodwater swept through their nests.

The rain came in waves in the Bay, flooding shack settlements and turning many streets into rivers.

In impoverished Missionvale, roads were reduced to mud and residents were forced to put pots and buckets out to catch water leaking through shack roofs.

Sharefa Adams, 40, slept on wet mattresses on Wednesday night after a section of the roof, right above her bed, started leaking.

“Even if it stops raining right now my bedding will still be wet, and the room where the leak was won’t be dry for another five or six days,” Adams said.

“I understand that the metro is in a water crisis and that we need the rain, but every time it rains my house leaks.”

An afternoon announcement by Eskom that load-shedding would resume across the country could not have been less welcome.