Eastern Cape registers 1-million people for Covid-19 vaccine

The Eastern Cape has registered 1-million people for the Covid-19 vaccine with senior citizens accounting for half the number of people who have registered to received the jab.

Health provincial spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in a statement 1,010,729 people had been registered to be vaccinated as of Tuesday.

He said while thousands of people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which requires a single dose, some have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine while others are still waiting for the 42-day window period to get their second dose.

“The cumulative number of vaccinations administered as of 20 July was 773,728. Of the 1,010,729 people who have been registered, 504,981 are the 60 and older population, the 35 to 49-year-olds account for 211,812, the number of the 50 to 59 population stood at 202,906 while there were 91,030 health workers who have been inoculated,” Kupelo said.

Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the number of vaccinated people would have been more if the vaccination programme had not been disrupted by a global vaccine shortage and FDA issues for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which have since been resolved.

“We have to celebrate this key milestone as it means we're a step closer to vaccinate 4.5-million of the targeted Eastern Cape population, we must celebrate this milestone but continue with our interventions of ensuring anyone and everyone eligible for the vaccine and wants one will receive it,” Meth said.