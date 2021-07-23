Eastern Cape registers 1-million people for Covid-19 vaccine
The Eastern Cape has registered 1-million people for the Covid-19 vaccine with senior citizens accounting for half the number of people who have registered to received the jab.
Health provincial spokesperson Sizwe Kupelo said in a statement 1,010,729 people had been registered to be vaccinated as of Tuesday.
He said while thousands of people received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine which requires a single dose, some have received both doses of the Pfizer vaccine while others are still waiting for the 42-day window period to get their second dose.
“The cumulative number of vaccinations administered as of 20 July was 773,728. Of the 1,010,729 people who have been registered, 504,981 are the 60 and older population, the 35 to 49-year-olds account for 211,812, the number of the 50 to 59 population stood at 202,906 while there were 91,030 health workers who have been inoculated,” Kupelo said.
Health MEC Nomakhosazana Meth said the number of vaccinated people would have been more if the vaccination programme had not been disrupted by a global vaccine shortage and FDA issues for the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which have since been resolved.
“We have to celebrate this key milestone as it means we're a step closer to vaccinate 4.5-million of the targeted Eastern Cape population, we must celebrate this milestone but continue with our interventions of ensuring anyone and everyone eligible for the vaccine and wants one will receive it,” Meth said.
She said the breadwinners, the 35 to 49 age group seized the opportunity to register for the life-saving jab.
“We hope the younger group between 18 and 34 will equally come forward in their numbers when it is their turn to get the jab,” she said.
Kupelo said it was all hands on deck as the province was making strides to reach as many people by continuing with the community-based vaccination programme through pop-up vaccination sites in shopping malls, SASSA pay points, Boxer Stores, mobile points, community halls, and churches.
“This approach ensures that services are taken to closer to communities, especially previously disadvantaged communities, which make up the majority of the Eastern Cape,” he said.
He said though not a cure for Covid-19, vaccinated people were less likely to be hospitalised or succumb to Covid-19 complications, should they contract the virus.
“This is why it is important for more people to register and take the vaccine because being vaccinated is a matter of life and death, but even those who have been vaccinated have to continue not being reckless and adhering to Covid-19 safety protocols,” Kupelo urged.
He urged the residents to regularly wash their hands with soap and running water for at least 20 seconds or use an alcohol-based sanitiser, social distancing and wearing masks have saved millions of lives.
“Everyone is urged to continue with these three simple and yet effective non-pharmaceutical measures,” he said.
To register on the EVDS system, people must visit https://vaccine.enroll.health.gov.za/#/ or send a REGISTER on WhatsApp to 0600 123 456 or simply dial *132*832# and reply to the messages.
HeraldLIVE
