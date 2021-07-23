Covid-19 cases decline slightly in Nelson Mandela Bay

Nelson Mandela Bay has recorded a slight decline in the total number of active Covid-19 cases.

According to the Eastern Cape department of health, there were 2,406 active cases in the metro on July 22.

On July 18, the number of active cases was 2,523.

Kariega still had the highest number of positive cases, at 239, on July 22.

There were 119 cases in Schauderville and 117 each in Gelvandale and Bethelsdorp.

In Algoa Park, there were 85 active cases, 68 in both Bloemendal and Malabar and 63 in Walmer.

Since the start of the outbreak in early 2020, more than 64,000 people in the metro have recovered from Covid-19, and 3,247 have died.

HeraldLIVE