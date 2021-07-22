To separate or not to separate? Watson trial on hold again

Ex-EP rugby boss Cheeky Watson and his co-accused no longer want to sit together in the dock, but the state argues that a separation of trials could hinder the prosecution’s presentation of its fraud and money laundering case, leading to a miscarriage of justice and, possibly, guilty people being acquitted.



The long-delayed trial hit another setback after the death last week of advocate Terry Price SC, who had been representing most of the accused. ..