SA targets one jab for 35m people by Christmas, as Covid-19 vaccine rollout accelerates

On Thursday the department is meeting with the interministerial committee (IMC) to urge that people be vaccinated according to age group rather than sector.

In addition to opening up the vaccination to the 35+ group, the department is currently vaccinating the security cluster which includes the police, military, correctional services and social development.

Dr Nicholas Crisp, deputy director-general in the health department, told MPs that as at Wednesday morning, a total of 5.5m vaccines had been administered — 1m Johnson & Johnson and just over 4.5m Pfizer doses.

Crisp said a number of sites have been identified to vaccinate over the weekend.

“We are currently vaccinating 1m every four days and our target is by the end of next week to be vaccinating close to 1m every three days and that will mean that we will have vaccinated one dose to 35m people before Christmas,” said Crisp.

On the current vaccine supply, Crisp said as at Tuesday, 2.6m J&J and Pfizer doses were in the country, which is about 15 days of stock.

“We are expecting another 900,000 over the weekend, if all goes according to plan. But we have a pipeline plan from early August which is over 5m doses of Pfizer and hopefully the first delivery of J&J should arrive.”

He warned people to continue practising non-pharmaceutical measures even when vaccinated. “The vaccinated population still remains at risk. Just because you are vaccinated does not mean you cannot be infected but it might be a mild infection.”