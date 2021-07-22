Rape-accused traditional healer’s bail hearing postponed

State claims life of 71-year-old Motherwell man charged with sexual abuse of minors could be in danger if request for release is granted

A 71-year-old traditional healer from Motherwell, accused of raping several teenagers, will have to wait a while to find out if his bail application is successful.



However, the state argues that the man is safer behind bars as enraged community members, who have gathered at each of his court appearances, pose a very real threat to his life. ..