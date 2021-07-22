Drought experts warn against excessive boreholes

As Bay dam levels dip under 10%, nature-based solutions urged and desalination pitfalls flagged

With dam levels dropping to a perilous new low on Wednesday, business leaders have urged Nelson Mandela Bay decisionmakers to get behind a water-wise vision, boost nature-based solutions like eradicating alien vegetation, hold leaders accountable and consider international best practice.



These urgent recommendations emerged during a webinar on water resilience, co-hosted by the British Chamber of Business in Southern Africa and the Nelson Mandela Bay Business Chamber on Wednesday...