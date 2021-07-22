Child activists outraged at R2,000 fine for fired ‘pit latrine’ principal

R2,000. That is how much a former Eastern Cape principal has to pay for lowering an 11-year-old primary school pupil into a filthy pit toilet to retrieve his cellphone.

Lubeko Lennox Mgandela, 49, pleaded guilty to a charge of child abuse for the incident, which occurred on March 1.

He was found guilty and sentenced by magistrate Lubabalo Nakani in the Tsolo magistrate’s court on Wednesday.

The former Luthuthu JSS school principal in Ugie was sentenced to a fine of R4,000 or 24 months’ imprisonment, with half of the fine suspended for five years on condition that he is not convicted of the same crime.

Inside the courtroom he said he was remorseful and begged for mercy.

Outside the court afterwards, he was aggressive when approached for comment by DispatchLIVE. “I do not talk to media. Get away from me!” he said.