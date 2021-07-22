At least four roads closed due to heavy snow in the Eastern Cape

At least four roads have been closed due to heavy snow and slippery conditions across the Eastern Cape.

Authorities are also keeping an eye on a fifth road, provincial transport department spokesperson Unathi Binqose said on Thursday morning.

Those who usually use the R56 between Molteno and Steenburg, were urged to consider alternatives routes.

Other roads affected include the N6 at Penhoek Pass between Jamestown and Komani, the N9 at Lootsberg Pass between Graff Reinet and Middelburg and the R61 at Wappardsberg Pass, Cradock towards Graff Reinet.

“At the R58 at Barkley Pass between Khowa (Khowa) and Barkley east, closure is imminent as snow continues to pile up causing slippery conditions,” Bingose said

