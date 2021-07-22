Alexandria man sentenced two years for assaulting ex-girlfriend

An Alexandria man was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment by the Paterson magistrate’s court on Wednesday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend with intent to do grievous bodily harm last year.

According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, the farm employee, Christopher Doli, 44, attacked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a stick after a child support argument on September 17.

He said acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the sentence.

“The sentence is sending out a strong message to perpetrators of domestic violence, and simultaneously giving police renewed impetus to continue with their efforts to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide,” Lebok said.

HeraldLIVE