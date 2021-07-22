Alexandria man sentenced two years for assaulting ex-girlfriend
An Alexandria man was sentenced to two years direct imprisonment by the Paterson magistrate’s court on Wednesday for assaulting his ex-girlfriend with intent to do grievous bodily harm last year.
According to police spokesperson Sergeant Majola Nkohli, the farm employee, Christopher Doli, 44, attacked and assaulted his ex-girlfriend with a stick after a child support argument on September 17.
He said acting Sarah Baartman District Commissioner, Brigadier John Lebok welcomed the sentence.
“The sentence is sending out a strong message to perpetrators of domestic violence, and simultaneously giving police renewed impetus to continue with their efforts to fight the scourge of gender-based violence and femicide,” Lebok said.
HeraldLIVE
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments? Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.